A pair of standout center fielders received well-deserved recognition recently from the Texas Girls Coaches Association (TGCA) following the completion of the 2021 season.
New Braunfels’ Peyton Schmid and Canyon’s Catherine Kuhn were each selected to the TGCA all-state team for their respective classifications. Schmid earned accolades at the Class 6A level, while Kuhn was lauded at the 5A level.
