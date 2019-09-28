The Canyon Cougars had a tough outing against Smithson Valley on Friday night.
But it was smooth sailing for the Rangers.
Smithson Valley (3-2, 1-1) earned its 17th consecutive rivalry win over Canyon (0-5, 0-2) in the Comal Bowl after recording a 51-7 blowout at Cougar Stadium.
“I thought the key was our defense, just limiting their explosive plays,” Smithson Valley head coach Larry Hill said. “[Canyon’s] shown the ability to have the 70-, 80-yard run; the 60-, 80-yard pass. I thought not giving that up and making them drive the ball — they did drive the ball some — but making them do it the hard way, I thought, was really the key to the game.”
On its first drive, Canyon was forced into a very quick three-and-out, and on the punt, the ball ricocheted off a defender to the back of the end zone for a safety, putting Smithson Valley up 2-0 less than a minute into the game.
On the kickoff after the safety, Smithson Valley junior cornerback Jalen Nutt returned the ball all the way to the Canyon 37-yard line. The Cougars forced the Rangers into a fourth-down try, but senior wide receiver Greg Eggleston was able to convert it.
A play later, senior tight end Chandler Cole was left wide open down the middle of the field on a play action pass for a 25-yard touchdown. After Joaquin Rodriguez’s successful point-after attempt, Smithson Valley was up 9-0 with 9:25 to go in the first quarter.
Canyon didn’t have any luck on its next drive. A pass that would have put it near the red zone was called back because of an illegal man downfield.
Smithson Valley, however, was just getting started.
After multiple double-digit yard gains, the Rangers’ next drive ended identically to their previous one with a 22-yard touchdown pass on a play action to junior wide receiver Maverick Freeland, increasing the Ranger lead to 26-0 after a successful PAT.
Smithson Valley junior punter Garrett Brooks later pinned Canyon on its own 3-yard line for the subsequent drive. Cougar junior wide receiver Michael Bassett and senior wide receiver Callon Farr were able to take their team out of their own zone on back-to-back 21-yard passes by junior quarterback Dallas Gomez to end the first quarter.
The momentum of the drive would end, though, after another ineligible man downfield call. Shortly after, Smithson Valley senior free safety Mason Livingston intercepted Gomez’s ball and returned it to Canyon’s 48-yard line.
A couple plays later, Smithson Valley senior running back Jacob Forton exploded up the middle for a 41-yard touchdown run, and after the successful PAT, the score was 23-0 Rangers.
“I thought we made some big, explosive plays throwing the ball early on to soften them up a little bit,” Hill said. “And then I thought the run game took over.”
Immediately following a turnover on downs by the Cougars’ offense, Smithson Valley called a reverse to Eggleston that turned into a 27-yard gain. Eggleston continued the efficiency on his next two runs with a 12-yard gain and a 23-yard gain in which he yanked a defender all the way to the 7-yard line.
Senior quarterback Luke Gombert helped his team recover from a bad snap by throwing a perfect fade route to the right to senior wide receiver Eric Titzman for another score.
Canyon ended the half strong. Gomez connected with senior running back Sayveon Jarrett for a 17-yard gain. On a fourth down, Gomez dove down the middle to move the chains.
At the very end of the quarter, Farr caught a screen pass on the left side of the field and ran for 23 yards to the 19-yard line. On the next play, the wide receiver caught another screen pass, this time on the right side of the field, and ran it in for a 19-yard touchdown, finally putting the Cougars on the board.
After the successful PAT, the score was 30-7 in favor of Smithson Valley with 20 seconds left in the half.
Eggleston attempted to score one last time before the half ended but was stopped short after a 56-yard run.
Forton continued his success running the ball in the second half, starting with a 13-yard run to his opponent’s 25-yard line. A penalty set Smithson Valley back 5 yards, but following the flag, Forton ran down the left sideline for a 30-yard touchdown with 4:42 to go in the third quarter. After the successful PAT, the score grew to 37-7 Smithson Valley.
Eggleston then burned the defense on a massive 84-yard touchdown run with two minutes left in the third quarter.
Smithson Valley shut down Canyon once again on the Cougars’ next drive, and the Rangers tacked on one final score. Junior running back Gabe Hoskins broke loose down the right side of the field for a 51-yard touchdown run.
The Rangers rushed for 466 yards in the contest, with Eggleston gaining 233 yards on 11 carries and Forton adding 172 yards on 14 attempts.
