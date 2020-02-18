SAN MARCOS — Down by two, the Texas State baseball team (3-1) scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh on its way to a 4-3 come from behind win over Stony Brook (1-3) Sunday afternoon at Bobcat Ballpark.
Earning the win was freshman Tony Robie (1-0). The right-hander threw two innings of relief although he did give up three runs. Brent Hebert worked the final two innings and struck out two to earn his first save of the season. Taking the loss was the Seawolves’ Brandon Lashley after giving up three runs on four hits in two frames.
After Wes Engle struck out the side in the top of the second, Dalton Shuffield led off the bottom half of the inning by lacing a double down the left field line. The San Antonio, Texas native would go on to steal third and see the catcher’s throw sail high, allowing Shuffield to scamper home for the first run of the game.
Both pitching staff stifled the opposing teams’ offenses until the seventh. Stony Brook scored three runs in the top of the frame that was capped off by Stanton Leuthner hitting a two-run home run to left field.
Shuffield battled and eventually singled to left to start off the Bobcats’ half of the inning. Two batters later, Peyton Lewis hit a shot to right field that saw the Seawolf outfield attempt a diving catch. The ball hit the turf and bounced all the way to the wall for an RBI triple for the sophomore. Tucker Redden followed with an RBI single through the left side to tie the game.
A 2-2 offering to Jaxon Williams was smacked to left center. The ball hit off the wall for an RBI double and what proved to be the game-winning hit.
Stony Brook almost started a rally of its own in the eighth when Chris Hamilton led off with a single to left center. He tried to stretch it into a double but Isaiah Ortega-Jones’ throw was on the mark to Williams to nail the Seawolf.
Shuffield recorded half of TXST’s hits and runs on the afternoon with a 3-for-4 performance at the dish and coming around to score twice. Both Justin Thompson and Redden were able to draw two walks apiece.
On the mound, Wes Engle started his first game since May 13, 2018 and put up a dominate performance. The senior left-hander matched his career-high with eight strikeouts in 4.1 shutout innings while giving up four hits and one walk. Matthew Nicholas closed out the fifth by striking out both batters he faced.
The Bobcats hit the road for the first time this season on Wednesday as they take on Houston Baptist at 2 p.m.
