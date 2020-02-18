New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 73F. NE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.