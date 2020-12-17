SAN ANTONIO — The Lady Unicorns were dealt a 66-60 overtime defeat Tuesday night on the road by District 27-6A foe South San.
New Braunfels (3-9, 0-2) battled back from a 10-point deficit in the opening quarter and eventually tied the score as regulation expired after winning the fourth quarter 14-9. However, South San eked out the win after prevailing 12-6 in the extra session.
