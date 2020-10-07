SAN ANTONIO — Calvary Baptist dropped it third game of the 2020 season 46-0 this past Friday on the road against San Antonio The Atonement Academy.
“Quite frankly, a lot of things went wrong for us,” Calvary Baptist head coach James Syers said. “We had six turnovers, and we lost a couple players to injury. We moved the ball efficiently but killed drives with turnovers.”
