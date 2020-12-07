BUDA — Dripping Springs seized the early momentum in Saturday’s Class 5A Region IV final against Canyon and rode that wave to a 3-1 victory to advance to the state semifinals.

The Cougarettes (24-2) dropped the first set 25-19 but rallied to tie the match at 1-1 after claiming the second 25-23. The Lady Tigers bounced back to win the third set 25-19 and then stole the fourth set 25-23 with a late surge that eliminated Canyon.

