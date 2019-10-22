LLANO — The Lady Hawks snapped a four-game slide within District 28-4A play Friday night in Llano by sweeping the Yellow Jackets 25-3, 25-22, 25-12.
Canyon Lake (20-16, 3-4) was paced by Olivia Robinson’s 11 kills and Cassidy Felps’ 21 assists.
The defensive effort received a boost from Kaylee Moore, who registered 15 digs. Riley Shear tallied three blocks, while Taylor Fillinger served up three aces.
The Lady Hawks will travel to Wimberley tonight for a 6 p.m. district clash.
Lady Rangers roll
SPRING BRANCH — Smithson Valley had no trouble cruising past Judson Friday night at home for a much-needed District 26-6A win.
The Lady Rangers (23-16, 6-5) were victorious by scores of 25-11, 25-4 and 25-10. No statistics from the contest were available.
Head coach Courtney Patton’s team is set to take on Steele tonight at 7 p.m. in Cibolo in a match with huge playoff implications.
Smithson Valley is tied with the Lady Knights (20-19, 6-5) in the ongoing battle for the fourth and final postseason bid.
