New Braunfels’ Andrew Mitchell and Wimberley’s Zane Sutten-Edwards run after the ball during the game against Wimberley on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. New Braunfels won 79-47. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Jackson Reid dribbles down court during the game against Wimberley on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. New Braunfels won 79-47. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Quintin Willams reaches for the rebound during the game against Wimberley on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. New Braunfels won 79-47. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Thomas Granado saves the ball from going out of bounds during the game against Wimberley on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. New Braunfels won 79-47. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Grant Jacobs shoots the ball during the game against Wimberley on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. New Braunfels won 79-47. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Edward Harrell reaches for the rebound during the game against Wimberley on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. New Braunfels won 79-47. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
The Unicorns easily outpaced Wimberley Friday night at home while recording a 79-47 win in non-district play.
New Braunfels, which improved to 11-1 overall, won each quarter against the Texans and built a commanding 40-22 lead at the break. Head coach David Brawner’s team substituted heavily but still maintained an efficient scoring output to sprint past the visitors.
