The Unicorns easily outpaced Wimberley Friday night at home while recording a 79-47 win in non-district play.

New Braunfels, which improved to 11-1 overall, won each quarter against the Texans and built a commanding 40-22 lead at the break. Head coach David Brawner’s team substituted heavily but still maintained an efficient scoring output to sprint past the visitors.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.