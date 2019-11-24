SCHERTZ — The Smithson Valley boys bounced back from a season-opening loss to Antonian by notching consecutive wins against San Antonio Stevens and Austin Akins.
The Rangers (2-1) cruised past Akins 81-45 Saturday at home just four days after outlasting Stevens 78-70 in overtime Tuesday night in Spring Branch.
Owen Woodard (20 points) and Austin Kenwisher (18 points) led the way in the rout of Akins.
In the win over Stevens, Kenwisher delivered a game-high 29 points and Devante Mount added 20. Woodard and Cody Garcia tallied 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Stevens used a 19-11 surge in the fourth quarter to force an extra period, but the Rangers outscored the visitors 18-10 in the extra session to earn their first win of the year.
Head coach Ike Thornton’s club began the season with an 83-74 loss to Antonian in San Antonio. In that game, Kenwisher and Mount each provided 25 points, while Woodard chipped in 17.
Smithson Valley is set to host Kerrville Tivy this coming Tuesday at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.