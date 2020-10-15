FREDERICKSBURG — Canyon Lake suffered a 3-0 setback Tuesday night against the Lady Billies in Fredericksburg during District 28-4A play.
The Lady Hawks (7-14, 1-4) fell by scores of 25-23, 25-21 and 25-12.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. High 91F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Updated: October 15, 2020 @ 12:45 am
FREDERICKSBURG — Canyon Lake suffered a 3-0 setback Tuesday night against the Lady Billies in Fredericksburg during District 28-4A play.
The Lady Hawks (7-14, 1-4) fell by scores of 25-23, 25-21 and 25-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.