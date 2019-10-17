CONVERSE — The Lady Unicorns only needed the minimum number of sets to put away District 26-6A foe Judson Tuesday night in Converse.
New Braunfels (26-17, 6-4) cruised past the Lady Rockets by respective scores of 25-11, 25-9 and 25-17 to maintain its third-place position in the district standings.
Head coach Heather Sledge’s squad is tied with Steele (20-18, 6-4) with four matches remaining in the regular season.
In Tuesday’s victory, Morgan Baese delivered nine kills and the tandem of Rian Millership and Madison Glassco each notched seven kills. Lena Baumann and Ella Brunson notched 16 and 10 assists, respectively, for the Lady Unicorns.
Edie Welch added a team-best 14 digs and also served up two aces, as did Baumann, Millership and Glassco.
New Braunfels is now scheduled to host Steele Friday night at 7 p.m. in an important 26-6A rematch. The Lady Knights claimed the first meeting 3-0 at home back on Sept. 24.
