Friday night’s District 27-6A rematch between Smithson Valley and New Braunfels proved to be just as good as the original.
In another five-set battle, the Lady Rangers prevailed by scores of 26-28, 25-16, 25-18, 23-25 and 19-17 to remain undefeated in league play. Smithson Valley (12-2, 9-0) then added a 25-23, 25-22, 25-6 sweep of South San on Saturday to maintain its perch atop 27-6A.
