A wild back-and-forth shootout between the Canyon boys and San Marcos ended in a 4-4 draw Friday night at Cougar Stadium.
Head coach Rob Rush’s team took a 3-1 lead into halftime only to see the visiting Rattlers storm back to seize a 4-3 lead in the 71st minute.
Thankfully, there was still plenty of time for Canyon’s Peyton Foytik to salvage a tie with his dramatic goal in the 79th minute. The tally was unassisted and helped the Cougars avoid a frustrating District 26-6A setback.
Canyon is now 10-2-3 overall and 3-1-3 in league play.
The Cougars received a pair of first-half goals from Luke Suarez in the match, while Foytik added a tally prior to intermission as well. Both Zeke Atampi and Chino Acosta finished with assists.
Canyon’s next challenge will come on Tuesday when it hosts rival New Braunfels at 7:15 p.m.
Cougarettes blank San Marcos
SAN MARCOS — The Canyon girls increased their winning streak to a season-best five matches Friday night after shutting out San Marcos 2-0 at Toyota Rattler Stadium.
The Cougarettes (11-1-3, 5-0-2) registered an impressive 24 shots on goal during the District 26-6A match and saw Hayden Ritch and Serena Ruiz each find the back of the net. Avery Germadnik assisted on Ritch’s tally.
The Lady Rattlers were held without a shot on goal for the entire 80 minutes of play.
Canyon is now set to travel to NBHS to battle the Lady Unicorns Tuesday.
