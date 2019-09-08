The Lady Unicorns made quick work of San Antonio Johnson Friday night at home.
New Braunfels (20-12 overall) swept the Lady Jags by scores of 25-16, 25-20 and 25-22 and was paced offensively by Rian Millership’s nine kills.
Madison Glassco, Cypress Guenther and Morgan Baese all added six kills, and Edie Welch supplied 16 digs. Lena Baumann notched 14 assists, while Ella Brunson finished with 11 digs and nine assists.
The Lady Unicorns are now scheduled to host Gregory-Portland Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in their final tuneup prior to 26-6A play.
Lady Rangers top Mac
SPRING BRANCH — Smithson Valley cruised past San Antonio MacArthur 3-0 Friday night at home, winning by scores of 25-7, 25-22 and 25-11.
The Lady Rangers (17-11 overall) received nine kills from Kate Myles and seven courtesy of Esther Du’Glas. Lily Sandoval provided 19 assists and Ashley Acuna delivered 26 digs in the sweep. Erin Feely and Jenna Butz each served up a pair of aces.
Next up for Smithson Valley is its district opener Friday at home against Clemens at 7 p.m.
Canyon upended in SA
SAN ANTONIO — The Cougarettes fell 3-1 to San Antonio Reagan Friday night on the road.
Canyon (20-13 overall) lost by scores of 26-24, 25-21, 21-25 and 25-16.
Angel Jones had 10 kills and five blocks in the loss, while Erin Jones tallied 16 assists, nine digs and nine kills. Kyla Malone added nine kills, Lauren Woitena chipped in eight kills and Matti Theurer racked up 37 digs. Taylor Thorpe notched 19 assists on the night.
The Cougarettes host Antonian Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
CL coasts past Judson
FISCHER — Behind eight kills from Caroline Kullberg and 18 assists from Cassidy Felps, the Lady Hawks swept Class 6A Judson 25-13, 25-23, 25-14 Friday night at home.
Canyon Lake (14-12 overall) also received a boost from libero Lainee Moses, who registered 10 digs, as well as Megan Vorhis (six blocks) and Kaylee Moore (three aces).
Head coach Kim Clemons’ team will now host Burnet Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
