SPRING BRANCH — The Smithson Valley boys shrugged off Tuesday’s loss to Judson and rebounded Friday night at home to record a huge District 26-6A victory against Steele.
The Rangers (15-8, 4-1) showed their resiliency after the visiting Knights rode to a 19-10 lead following the opening stanza. Head coach Ike Thornton’s squad broke loose for 25 points in the second to trim its deficit down to one by halftime and then surged ahead thanks to its 47 second-half points.
Smithson Valley was led offensively by Armel Talla (18 points), Zayden High (17 points), Owen Woodard (15 points), Austin Kenwisher (14 points) and Devante Mount (10 points), who all finished in double figures.
That balanced effort was enough to overcome a game-high 27 points from Steele’s Jackson Byas.
The Rangers are now alone in second place in the 26-6A standings for the time being and will return to action Tuesday night in San Marcos.
