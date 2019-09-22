SPRING BRANCH — In a battle of stout defenses, the Clemens Buffaloes came out on top 15-7 in a District 26-6A contest against the Smithson Valley Rangers Friday night in Spring Branch.
At the beginning of the fourth quarter, Smithson Valley (2-2, 0-1) was finally able to break up a scoreless tie.
Running back Jacob Forton dominated the drive, starting with a 17-yard burst up the middle. Austin Howell caught a pass for 7 more yards, and after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Buffaloes, the Rangers were on their opponent’s 23-yard line.
Forton ran the ball to the 14-yard line, and a of couple plays later, toted it even closer at the 11. Greg Eggleston brought the crowd to their feet with an 11-yard touchdown run to put Smithson Valley on top. After the converted point after attempt by Joaquin Rodriguez, the score was 7-0 Rangers with 10:35 left in the game.
Clemens (3-1, 1-0) was stopped for a three-and-out about a minute into its next drive and the momentum remained with Smithson Valley.
Forton came back strong with a 12-yard run, then added another run for 8 yards. A mishandling of the snap knocked the Rangers back 15 yards, though, and they were unable to recover and produce anything.
Clemens’ offense came together following the ensuing punt. They Buffs were benefited by a roughing-the-passer penalty on an important third down that moved them to their own 47-yard line.
Didomenico ran for two solid gains on the following plays with 10- and 12-yard runs — the latter after an inconceivable escape from a sack. Running back A’mari Williams continued the rushing onslaught and ran for back-to-back 5-yard gains to put the Buffaloes inside the red zone on the 15 with 3:24 left in the game.
Williams added another 7-yard run to put Clemens on the 8. Didomenico looked to have put the Buffaloes on the scoreboard with a 2-yard TD run to the right on a fourth down, but the team was penalized for holding. On Clemens’ second all-or-nothing attempt for a touchdown on fourth down, Didomenico found receiver Andrew Edwards wide open on the left side of the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown pass.
The Buffs elected to go for an important 2-point conversion, and they were successful on a pass to the back of the end zone. The score was 8-7 in favor of Clemens with just 1:34 to go in the game.
Smithson Valley still had time to mount a small comeback. Senior tight end Chandler Cole started a critical drive with a 12-yard catch, and senior wide receiver Eric Titzman caught a 15-yard pass to put the Rangers past midfield.
But that would be the end of productivity for Smithson Valley. Its next four pass attempts were incomplete, forcing a turnover on downs with around a minute left.
All the Buffaloes needed to do was get a first down to seal the victory, but Didomenico took it a step further by exploding for a massive 80-yard touchdown run after avoiding defenders in the backfield for a few seconds. After the successful PAT, the score was 15-7 with 35 seconds to go.
Smithson Valley had one last hope to tie the game, but they couldn’t connect on any passes, and Buffalo sophomore defensive back Bryce Taylor concluded the game with an interception.
Early in the second quarter, it looked as though the Rangers were on their way to putting some points on the board. Forton ran for 17 yards into Buffalo territory on a crucial third down, and Eggleston ran for another 15 yards to the 21-yard line.
Unfortunately, a chop block sent Smithson Valley back to the 36-yard line, and after a valiant effort by the team to try and push Eggleston past the first-down markers, Clemens forced a turnover on downs.
The Buffaloes had their own success after the turnover, especially in the passing game. Senior receiver Trenton Milner caught a 10-yard pass from Didomenico, and 15 yards was added after the play for a late hit penalty, putting Clemens near midfield. Later in the drive, Didomenico put on a highlight reel, avoiding defenders in the backfield and throwing a perfect ball to a heavily-covered Milner. The drive fell short once again, though, following a massive hit on Williams that caused a fumble and the resulting recovery by the Rangers.
It looked as though Smithson Valley was going to score on its final drive of the first half. Junior wide receiver Maverick Freeland had a crucial 12-yard catch on a third down before Eggleston ran for 11 yards combined on the next two plays.
Toward the end of the half, Howell caught a 13-yard pass to put the Rangers on their opponent’s 22, but they couldn’t finish, and the drive ended with a missed field goal by Rodriguez.
The first half ended in a 0-0 tie.
Smithson Valley started out strong on the opening possession of the second half. Eggleston began the drive with a 9-yard catch from Luke Gombert. On the following play, junior running back Gabe Hoskins popped off for a 15-yard run up the middle. A 15-yard personal foul took away all momentum in the drive, though, and the Rangers were forced into yet another three-and-out.
The Rangers ultimately found the end zone, but the Buffaloes answered in crunch time. Smithson Valley will now prepare for a Comal ISD showdown against Canyon this coming Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Cougar Stadium.
