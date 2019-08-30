KYLE LEHMAN (0-0) AT CANYON (0-0)
Kickoff: Today, 7:30 p.m. / Cougar Stadium, 1510 I-35 N, New Braunfels
Last season
— Canyon won 51-17.
Player spotlight
— Canyon senior OL Will McCune was able to help pave the way for 320 yards on the ground during last year’s rout in Buda. He and his teammates will look to do the same in the 2019 matchup to kickstart the ground game and give the new QB(s) time to throw.
— Lehman senior RB Keyshaun Williams is expected to carry the load for the Lobos’ running game this season. He led the team in rushing last year with 464 yards and returns alongside a brand new starting signal caller.
Outlook
— The Cougars bid farewell to their two top rushers last year, which brings some mystery regarding what the Cougars’ offense will look like in head coach Joe Lepsis’ second year at the helm. Juniors Dallas Gomez and Michael Bassett will likely battle for the starting QB job, but Lepsis said the other player will also see some reps. RB Sayveon Jarrett looks to take over in the backfield and pick up where the tandem of graduates Seth Leeper-Haney and Nathan Culbreath left off in 2018. Luckily, WRs Callon Farr and Jacob Garcia are both back on the outside whenever needed. The defense will be extremely young and may have to suffer through some growing pains until the players get acclimated to life at the 6A varsity level.
— The Lobos are also in their second year under a new coach — Bruce Salmon. Lehman is trying to find a new QB as well and will turn to either Joey Guajardo and Logan Travis to get the job done. The duo has been locked in a competition for the starting job. Up front, offensive lineman Gilbert Partida has been called “a heck of a football player” by Salmon. The Lobos’ defense features safety Keon Bailey, defensive lineman Damon Allen and linebackers J.D. Brown and Braxton Leonard. Lehman is still searching for consistency on the field and continuity within the program, which Salmon aims to continue to build in year No. 2.
Coach Lepsis says:
— “A lot of times, I think what happens is you come to a program that hasn’t won in a long time and you just start talking about winning and kids don’t know how to win. It’s easy to say, ‘We’re going to win.’ Well, the kids want to win, the parents want to win — everybody wants to win. Now it’s about putting it all together.”
