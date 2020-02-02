New Braunfels Christian posted a 52-36 home win over Sacred Heart of Halletsville Friday night as both Hayden Holcombe and Elijah Sexton led the way with 17 points.
With the win, the Wildcats took over first place in District 4-3A at 6-1 and is 20-12 overall. The ‘Cats play at Castle Hills of San Antonio Tuesday night. The Eagles are 5-1 and the game’s winner clinches first. The loser will be second. Sacred Heart fell to 3-3 in the district with the loss.
NBCA jumped out to a great start with a lay-up and a three-point shot en route to a 17-8 first period. Holcombe, who maded nine of 11 free throws on the night, scored six in the opening frame. Sexton was a picture of consistency with four in the first, four in the second and third and five in the fourth.
The Wildcats led 27-24 at the half and stretched that lead to 40-35 after three.
The ‘Cats made 12 three-point shots at Sacred Heart two weeks ago in an eight-point loss, made just one Friday night on eight attempts. They did, however convert 13 of 17 free throws in the victory.
“We defended at a high level tonight,” NBCA coach Tony Brubaker said. “We forced them into taking more threes than they normally do. Their bigs were limited inside with our active defensive effort.”
Dalton Grahmann led Sacred Heart with 14 points.
