Canyon’s Taylor Richter, pictured talking with head coach Kevin Randle earlier this season, went 1 for 3 with a pair of stolen bases on Friday as the Cougarettes defeated Southwest Legacy 5-1 in an area playoff series opener.
SAN ANTONIO — Canyon saw Southwest Legacy strike first during Friday’s Class 5A area playoff series opener at St. Mary’s University, but that was as close as the Lady Titans came to stealing the momentum during Game 1.
The Cougarettes (24-3) quickly answered to take the lead in the second and eventually clinched a 5-1 victory thanks to stellar pitching down the stretch from Bella Mitchell and Haley Carmona.
