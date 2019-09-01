MARBLE FALLS — Canyon Lake prevailed 7-0 Friday night in Marble Falls following an old-fashioned slugfest at Mustang Stadium.
The Hawks (1-0) held Marble Falls to just 159 total yards while completing their first shutout of 2019. Canyon Lake stifled the Mustangs’ new slot-T look and held the opposition to 64 yards on the ground.
The Hawks finally broke a scoreless tie in the third quarter when junior quarterback Peyton McMullen took to the air and found Jeremy Greene for a 16-yard touchdown toss. Nash Young booted the PAT to put Canyon Lake up 7-0 with 8:14 left in the period.
The Hawks’ defense ensured that the one-touchdown lead stood up by continuing to smother the Mustangs. Marble Falls converted just over 23 percent of their third-down tries (3 for 13) in the contest.
It’s the second consecutive triumph for head coach Charley Drum’s squad against the Class 5A Mustangs, as well as the second shutout in a row. Last season, the Hawks defeated Marble Falls 22-0 at home.
Junior fullback Derek Wiatrek made a strong impression in his varsity debut by rushing for a game-high 124 yards on 17 carries. Ethan Slater added 37 yards on 10 totes.
McMullen finished the game 4 of 9 passing for 79 yards and a score, while Greene made two receptions for 32 yards, including the TD. Kyle Yuill led the team in receiving with two catches for 47 yards.
Canyon Lake was able to overcome one lost fumble in the win, and the Hawks also survived 10 penalties that went for a total of 70 yards.
Canyon Lake is now slated to turn its attention to second-year program Pflugerville Weiss this coming Friday night. The Hawks are set to hit the road for a 7:30 p.m. non-district contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.