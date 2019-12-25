FISCHER — Head coach Charley Drum’s Hawks once again navigated a tough field to secure a playoff berth during the 2019 campaign.
Canyon Lake took fourth in District 14-4A-I and nearly knocked off District 13-4A-I champion Needville in the opening round in a 40-33 shootout. The talent level alongside the Hawks in league play was undeniable, as two of the top three finishers — Lampasas and Liberty Hill — ended up meeting for the regional crown.
Canyon Lake recently received word that six players earned a superlative or landed on the all-district first or second team. An additional nine claimed honorable mention.
The list of Hawks was headlined by sophomore running back James Bates, who was named 14-4A-I’s Newcomer of the Year. After being called up from JV, Bates led Canyon Lake in rushing with 1,008 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The Hawks also placed senior tight end Kyle Yuill and junior offensive lineman Eric Teutsch on the first team offense. Both proved to be consistent blockers up front and helped Canyon Lake’s Slot-T attack roll up over 2,500 yards on the ground this season. Yuill also hauled in 11 passes for 164 yards and four scores.
Three more Hawks — Ethan Slater, Jeremy Greene and Hudson Duke — landed on the district’s second team.
Slater, a senior running back, had 388 yards and two scores this season, while Greene, a sophomore utility player, was the team’s leading receiver with 13 catches for 331 yards and three TDs.
Duke, a junior, was selected as a defensive lineman after recording 11 tackles for loss on the season. He made 26 total stops, including three sacks.
An additional nine Canyon Lake players took home honorable mention nods from the district: senior kicker Nash Young, senior safety Stephen Sharp, senior linebacker Brandon Robinson, senior running back Nic Rivera, senior defensive back Caleb Williams, senior linebacker Kyle Wharton, senior defensive lineman Alex Hardin, senior offensive lineman Marshall Netting and sophomore defensive lineman Kolton Ramey.
Of that group, Wharton and Sharp finished the season as the team’s top two tacklers, while Ramey had a team-best five sacks.
The Hawks finished the season with a 6-5 overall record and a 2-3 mark in district play.
