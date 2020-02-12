SPRING BRANCH — The Lady Rangers forced a tiebreaker for District 26-6A’s No. 2 playoff seed after fending off Steele 52-45 Tuesday at home.
Playing on senior night, Smithson Valley (27-6, 11-3) limited the Lady Knights to just 28% shooting from the floor (15-for-54). Meanwhile, head coach Matthew Sutherland’s Lady Rangers shot 41% from the field and also won the battle from the free-throw line.
Point guard Trinity Garrett had an outstanding all-around game and led her team with 20 points in addition to five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Anika McGarity added 14 points, while Gabby Elliott tallied a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Tanyse Moehrig also helped control the paint by contributing 14 boards and six points.
Smithson Valley and Steele will meet in an immediate rematch this Friday night in Seguin at 6 p.m. The winner will earn the district’s second playoff seed, while the loser will be the third place representative when the UIL Class 6A postseason begins next week.
