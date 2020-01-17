A hat trick from Bianca Ruiz helped the Canyon girls soccer team soar past Boerne 5-1 Monday night at Cougar Stadium in non-district play.
The Cougarettes (6-1 overall) also received single goals from Hayden Ritch and Taylor Baugher in the win. Assists were provided by Ritch and Alex Squires.
Through seven matches, Ruiz leads the team in goals with seven, while Ritch has posted five thus far.
Goalkeeper Emma Boggs allowed one goal on Monday but also registered three saves for head coach Dustin Gold’s team.
Canyon is scheduled to take the field again on Tuesday, Jan. 21 for its final pre-district tuneup against San Antonio Lee on the road. The match is set to begin at 7 p.m.
