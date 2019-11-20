SAN ANTONIO — The Unicorns took care of business in back-to-back road trips to open the 2019-20 season Friday and Monday.
New Braunfels (2-0) overcame a slow start from the field to upend Central Catholic 57-51 last Friday night in San Antonio, and head coach David Brawner’s team added a 56-48 victory Monday night at Southwest Legacy High School.
The contest against Legacy wasn’t as close as the final score might indicate, as the Unicorns led by as many as 20 points and never trailed against the Titans. New Braunfels held a 29-20 edge at the half and extended its lead to 15 heading into the final stanza.
Nine different Unicorns etched their name in the scorebook, with Mason Pullen leading the way with his 11 points. Jackson Reid tallied eight, while Bryon Schwarz added seven and the trio of Jack Lewis, Eli Datesman and Zach Gomez all finished with six.
Pullen, Datesman, Reid, Lewis and Grant Jacobs were the starting five against both Legacy and Central Catholic. The group accounted for 35 total points in the win over the Titans and were even more instrumental in the triumph against the Buttons, during which they combined for 52 of the team’s 57 total points.
New Braunfels struggled to find the mark early last Friday at Central Catholic, but the Unicorns began to warm up following a seven-point first quarter. Reid, Datesman and Pulled ignited a 12-point second period and Brawner’s squad tallied 38 in the second half to pull away.
New Braunfels also locked down the glass to limit the Buttons to one shot per possession, while Datesman (19 points) and Reid (17 points) heated up from beyond the arc to fuel a timely run.
Pullen tallied eight points in Monday’s win and the duo of Lewis and Jacobs provided four apiece.
The Unicorns will remain on the road this coming Friday when they head to Seguin for a non-district battle against the Matadors. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Goldie Harris Gym.
New Braunfels’ home opener is set for Monday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. against South San.
