BROWNWOOD — The Texas Lutheran Bulldogs took third overall and second among NCAA Division III universities at the 2020 Camp Bowie Intercollegiate at Brownwood Country Club.
The tournament included 18 holes of golf on Friday and Saturday and concluded with match play competition on Sunday.
Since TLU finished third in the overall team standings after the rounds on Friday and Saturday, the Bulldogs met fourth-place LeTourneau in match play on Sunday.
TLU won 3-1/2 to 2-1/2 over the YellowJackets.
Chase Maus, Matthew McArthur, and Cameron Carter won singles matches in the match play format. Chandler Otto halved his match.
Over the first two days of the tournament, the Bulldogs posted team scores of 286 and 296 for a final score of 582. Ranger College and McMurry placed ahead of TLU with totals of 553 for Ranger and 571 for McMurry.
The Bulldogs placed ahead of LeTourneau, Mary Hardin-Baylor, Howard Payne, Schreiner, and Centenary (La.).
Chase Maus finished fourth overall in the individual title race. He shot 6-under with rounds of 68 and 70.
Nathan Haley and McArthur tied for 18th. Haley posted rounds of 72 and 75, and McArthur carded a 73 and a 74.
TLU’s next tournament is the SCAC Preview, hosted by the Bulldogs at Vaaler Creek in Blanco, Texas. The tournament will be played March 2-3.
