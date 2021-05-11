New Braunfels’ Abigail Morrow celebrates with her coach after completing a jump in the 6A girls high jump during the UIL Track and Field State Championships on Saturday, May 8, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
New Braunfels’ Abigail Morrow competes in the 6A girls high jump during the UIL Track and Field State Championships on Saturday, May 8, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
Smithson Valley’s Amalie Mills reacts after placing 3rd in the 6A girls 800-meter run during the UIL Track and Field State Championships on Saturday, May 8, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
Smithson Valley’s Jazmyn Singh competes in the 6A girls 400-meter dash during the UIL Track and Field State Championships on Saturday, May 8, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
Smithson Valley’s Amalie Mills competes in the 6A girls 1,600-meter run during the UIL Track and Field State Championships on Saturday, May 8, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
Smithson Valley competes in the 6A boys 1,600-meter relay during the UIL Track and Field State Championships on Saturday, May 8, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
Smithson Valley competes in the 6A boys 1,600-meter relay during the UIL Track and Field State Championships on Saturday, May 8, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
Smithson Valley competes in the 6A boys 1,600-meter relay during the UIL Track and Field State Championships on Saturday, May 8, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
New Braunfels’ Abigail Morrow prepares to compete in the 6A girls high jump during the UIL Track and Field State Championships on Saturday, May 8, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
New Braunfels’ Abigail Morrow celebrates with her coach after completing a jump in the 6A girls high jump during the UIL Track and Field State Championships on Saturday, May 8, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
New Braunfels’ Kennady Fontenot competes in the 6A girls 3,200 meters during the UIL Track and Field State Championships on Saturday, May 8, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
New Braunfels’ Abigail Morrow reacts after jumping in the 6A girls high jump during the UIL Track and Field State Championships on Saturday, May 8, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
New Braunfels’ Luis Salgado competes in 6A boys discus during the UIL Track and Field State Championships on Saturday, May 8, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
Smithson Valley’s Amalie Mills lines up to compete in the 6A girls 800-meter run during the UIL Track and Field State Championships on Saturday, May 8, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
Smithson Valley’s Amalie Mills competes in the 6A girls 800-meter run during the UIL Track and Field State Championships on Saturday, May 8, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
Smithson Valley’s Amalie Mills reacts after placing 3rd in the 6A girls 800-meter run during the UIL Track and Field State Championships on Saturday, May 8, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.