BURNET — Canyon Lake rallied past Burnet 28-16 Friday night on the road to cap its District 13-4A-I schedule with a win and advance to the postseason as the league’s No. 3 seed.
The Hawks (5-5, 3-2) have qualified for the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season under head coach Charley Drum and are set to open the postseason Friday night against La Vernia at Canyon High School in New Braunfels. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in the bi-district clash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.