SAN ANTONIO — The Smithson Valley girls romped to a 10-1 victory over East Central last Friday night on the road to remain unbeaten in 2021.
The Lady Rangers (12-0-1, 6-0) received a hat trick from Jasmin Dominguez and two goals from Malia Thalman. Single tallies were provided by Jewel Mann, Jadelin Castillo, Tatiana Herrera, Sabrina Taber and Lucabella Davis.
Assists came courtesy of Castillo (two), Chloe Berry (two), Dominguez and Kendall Spillmann.
Goalkeepers Melyna Martinez and Jacy White each played 40 minutes. White made one save and allowed one goal.
Head coach Jason Adkins’ team is slated to host Steele Saturday at noon at Ranger Stadium in another 27-6A match.
Clemens collects 2 wins
The Clemens soccer program earned a pair of 27-6A victories against New Braunfels on Feb. 12, as the girls won 3-0 and the boys were victorious 2-1.
The Lady Unicorns dropped to 4-8-1 overall and 4-2 in league play, while the New Braunfels boys are now 4-7-1 overall and 3-1-1 in 27-6A.
The lone goal for the Unicorn boys was notched by Jordan Beltran off a pass from Nicolas Cruz.
Both New Braunfels teams will face Smithson Valley on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
