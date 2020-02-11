SAN MARCOS — The Lady Unicorns took over sole possession of first place in District 26-6A Friday night following their 3-0 shutout of San Marcos at Toyota Rattler Stadium.
New Braunfels (9-3-1, 4-0-1) got a pair of goals from team leader Caitlyn Hernandez, who now has eight tallies on the season. Dana Hanson added her third goal of 2020 during the triumph.
Hanson also posted an assist, as did Mia Post. Goalkeeper Meli Garza registered her third shutout during league play and finished the match with one save in her 60 minutes.
Jayden Valadez took over in goal for the last 20 minutes and made one save as well.
Head coach Eric Norris’ team is set to travel to Schertz to face Clemens tonight at 7:15 p.m.
Ruiz’s tallies hat trick as CHS girls roll
CONVERSE — The Canyon girls lit the scoreboard with regularity Friday night during their 7-0 rout of Judson.
Playing at Rutledge Stadium, the Cougarettes (9-1-3, 3-0-2) watched as Serena Ruiz tallied a hat trick, while Bianca Ruiz, Hayden Ritch, Caroline Kuhn and Megan DiMery added single tallies.
Ritch, Kuhn and Sienna Garcia each dished out assists, while Emma Boggs and Elisa Llamas split time in goal and finished with three saves and one save, respectively.
Canyon, which sits in second place in the District 26-6A standings, is slated to host Steele tonight at 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.