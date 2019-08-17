New Braunfels secured a pair of victories Friday at home during the second day of competition at Fraulein Volleyfest.
After seeing one-set leads slip away Thursday in losses to Leander and Clear Creek, the Lady Unicorns had no such trouble putting away San Antonio Warren and Austin Bowie. Head coach Heather Sledge’s team defeated Warren 25-14, 25-17 and then rebounded from a loss to Cedar Park Vista Ridge by defeating Bowie 25-16, 25-19 in the nightcap.
“It was a lot better today,” Sledge said of her team’s level of play. “Lots of kids stepped up and I thought energy was a little more consistent — we didn’t get too high or too low.”
In Friday’s finale against Bowie, Morgan Baese delivered eight kills and Madison Glassco added seven kills. Ella Brunson and Lena Baumann supplied 11 and 10 assists, respectively, while Edie Welch posted seven digs.
Against Warren, Keriann Kallus had six kills, while Cypress Guenther added five kills. Brunson and Baumann both dished out a dozen assists, and the duo of Welch (15 digs) and Kendall Jeffers (10 digs) helped bolster the back row.
Rian Millership finished with eight kills in the loss to Vista Ridge, while Welch notched 14 digs and Baumann tallied 13 assists.
The Lady Unicorns (8-8) now advance to today’s bronze bracket, which will be played at New Braunfels Middle School. Sledge said the goal is to collect three wins in a row.
“I want to see us finish with grit and fight and be determined to go home as the champion of the bronze,” Sledge said.
SV posts 2-1 record in SA
SAN ANTONIO — The Lady Rangers opened play at the North East ISD Tournament Friday with two triumphs and one setback.
Smithson Valley (8-5 overall) began its stay with a 25-12, 25-10 win against San Antonio Lee and then swept San Antonio Marshall 25-19, 25-15. Head coach Courtney Patton’s club dropped the last contest of its tripleheader by scores of 25-21 and 25-19 against Fulshear.
Kate Myles and Naomi Ortiz each chipped in six kills against Lee, while Lily Sandoval posted 18 assists and Ashley Acuna tallied 12 digs. Bekah Williams and Jada West each recorded two blocks in the victory.
In the triumph over Marshall, Ortiz added eight kills and the trio of Myles, Bekah Williams and Austin Burrell all recorded six kills. Sandoval and Shaylan Wright collected 14 and 11 assists, respectively, and Acuna notched 14 digs. West and Myles both finished with one block.
The finale against Fulshear saw Williams rack up 13 kills, while Ortiz continued her solid play with 11 kills. Myles added nine kills, and Jade Bernal registered 13 digs from the back row. Sandoval and Maddie Dennis provided six and five assists, respectively.
The Lady Rangers are now scheduled to kick off today’s action with an 8 a.m. match against McAllen Memorial at MacArthur High School.
