Canyon withstood a strong challenge from Steele on senior night and recorded a 3-1 triumph at the Cougar Den.
Head coach Heather Sanders’ team won by scores of 25-8, 22-25, 25-23 and 26-24.
The Cougarettes (32-15, 11-2) received big outings from the hitting trio of Kyla Malone (19 kills), Lauren Woitena (16 kills) and Angel Jones (14 kills), while Erin Jones posted 47 assists and 15 digs.
Matti Theurer tallied 24 digs from her libero spot, and the tandem of Woitena and Mallone added 13 and 12 digs, respectively.
Canyon closes the regular season Tuesday in San Marcos.
Lady Hawks top Billies
FISCHER — Canyon Lake upended Fredericksburg 25-19, 24-26, 25-21, 25-19 Friday night at home to avenge an earlier loss to the Billies.
The Lady Hawks (21-17, 4-5) received stellar outings from Megan Vorhis (12 kills, seven blocks, four aces), Cassidy Felps (30 assists) and Lainee Moses (20 digs).
Canyon Lake is now set to close the regular season Tuesday night at home by hosting Bandera at 6 p.m.
