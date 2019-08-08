BOERNE — Smithson Valley brought its brooms to Boerne Tuesday night during the 2019 season opener and secured a 3-0 sweep of Champion.
The Lady Rangers (1-0) prevailed by scores of 25-18, 28-26 and 26-24. No statistics from the match were available.
Head coach Courtney Patton’s team is now slated to travel to Katy this weekend to take part the Katy-Cy Fair Volleyball Classic, which begins today and continues through Saturday.
Clark tops Lady Unicorns
SAN ANTONIO — New Braunfels lost 3-0 Tuesday night on the road against Clark in the 2019 debut for both squads.
The Lady Unicorns (0-1) fell 25-15, 25-14, 25-14 and were paced by Madison Glassco’s six kills and Ella Brunson’s 11 assists. Edie Welch supplied 18 digs, while the tandem of Cypress Guenther and Abbe Lawson each posted three blocks.
New Braunfels will now prepare to compete in the Adidas John Turner Classic in Pearland today through Saturday.
Cougarettes dealt defeat
HELOTES — Canyon absorbed a 3-0 setback Tuesday night against San Antonio O’Connor on the road.
The Cougarettes (0-1) were swept by respective scores of 25-18, 25-16 and 25-16. No statistics from the match were available.
Canyon will also travel to Katy this weekend to take part in the Katy-Cy Fair Volleyball Classic today through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.