BOERNE — The defending District 26-5A champion Cougarettes opened their 2021 league schedule by picking up right where they left off in 2020.
Canyon (17-4, 1-0) collected its 17th consecutive league win within 26-5A on Tuesday night after defeating Boerne Champion by scores of 25-15, 24-26, 25-9 and 25-11 on the road. It was the 21st district win in a row overall for head coach Heather Sanders’ program, which last dropped a league match as a Class 6A competitor against Clemens back on Oct. 15, 2019.
