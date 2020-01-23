The Cougarettes stayed with Steele for a quarter of play Tuesday night at home, but the Lady Knights built a sizable lead throughout the contest while registering a 71-49 triumph in District 26-6A competition.
Canyon (17-11, 3-5) only trailed by two early on, but that deficit grew to nine by halftime and 20 heading into the final period.
Chayse Goetz tallied 11 points to lead the way for the Cougarettes and Kyla Malone posted 10 points. Chanler McFarland added nine points and Kirsten Zaruba chipped in six.
Next up for Canyon is a 7 p.m. road game at San Marcos this Friday night.
Lady Unicorns fall
SCHERTZ — New Braunfels lost 45-34 Tuesday night against Clemens in Schertz despite getting 11 points from Kailee Mulkey and nine from Grace Rinard.
The Lady Unicorns (15-12, 0-8) were undone by a fourth-quarter lull in which the Lady Buffs outscored them 15-5.
New Braunfels is set to return to action Friday for a 7 p.m. home game against Smithson Valley.
