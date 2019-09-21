The Unicorns are quickly becoming connoisseurs of the comeback.
New Braunfels spotted Canyon a two-touchdown lead Friday night during the 38th installment of the Wurst Bowl, but the Unicorns (4-0, 1-0) stormed back to claim a 47-21 win behind a string of 40 consecutive points.
New Braunfels has trailed in all four of its games in 2019, but each time the Unicorns have answered the bell and rallied. Junior quarterback Peyton Driggers, who accounted for 441 yards of offense and six total scores, said his team has a knack for turning things around.
“We’ve had a rough start every game, but halftime comes around and we figure something out,” Driggers said. “We come together as a team and calm down a little bit and start playing as one.”
New Braunfels seized a 21-14 lead at the half and then accelerated past the Cougars thanks to explosive plays from Driggers and the offense.
The Unicorns capped a 90-yard scoring march when Driggers found a seam and bolted ahead for a 60-yard TD run, and following a missed field goal by Canyon, Driggers made the Cougars pay with his arm.
On the first play of New Braunfels’ ensuing drive, Driggers stepped up in the pocket and dropped a dime to speedy receiver Zak Aleman, who burned his defender and completed the catch before sprinting the rest of the way for a 69-yard TD strike.
The play gave the Unicorns a commanding 40-14 edge.
“They took away our inside running game so we had to go elsewhere,” New Braunfels head coach Glenn Mangold said. “We were able to get Peyton out on the edges and that helped us a lot.”
Canyon’s Micah Williford added a 2-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter, and the Unicorns’ Aaron Seidel wrapped up the game’s scoring with a 56-yard TD rumble late in the contest.
With the win, New Braunfels increased its all-time series lead in the Wurst Bowl to 31-7.
“It always feels great to beat Canyon,” Driggers said.
The Cougars (0-4, 0-1) couldn’t have conjured up a better start, as Alex Bouloubasis picked off Driggers on the first play of the game and Canyon’s offense cashed in following a 56-yard run by Sayveon Jarrett and a 7-yard scoring toss from Dallas Gomez to Michael Bassett.
Bassett, the H-back, slipped past the Unicorns’ defense and into the back of the end zone on a third-and-goal play before Gomez found him for an easy pitch and catch.
The Cougars’ defense forced a three-and-out to set up Canyon’s next haymaker — an 84-yard touchdown pass from Gomez to Callon Farr, who caught the ball in open space and outran everyone to the goal line.
Cameron Welch’s extra point gave the Cougars a stunning 14-0 lead with 8:34 still remaining in the first quarter.
New Braunfels gathered itself and countered with a four-play, 64-yard scoring drive that featured a 34-yard reception by Lucas Dorrow. On the very next snap, Driggers took the ball on a draw play to his left and scored on a 6-yard jaunt.
The Unicorns’ James Windrow recovered a Canyon fumble three possessions later, but New Braunfels came up empty on its next drive. The same happened to the Cougars when a 36-yard field goal try by Welch sailed wide to the left.
Driggers then provided two bolts of lightning to help his team vault ahead in the second quarter. The signal caller broke away from the pack on another draw play — this time from 57 yards away — before scrambling on the next Unicorn possession and finding running back Ryker Purdy open downfield.
Purdy did the rest, as he surged past the Canyon secondary and into the end zone for a 51-yard TD. Chase Mercer’s PAT sent New Braunfels into the locker room up 21-14 at the half.
The Cougars trailed despite outgaining the Unicorns 329 yards to 232 in the opening 24 minutes of play. Canyon managed just 184 yards after intermission and was flagged a total of 13 times for 115 yards in the ballgame.
“I think we left some points on the field in the first half,” Cougars head coach Joe Lepsis said. “For whatever reason, in the second half it went back to being sloppy. We went back to making mistakes, turning the ball over and not executing enough.”
Farr finished the game with seven catches for 149 yards and a score for Canyon, while Jarrett ran for 139 yards on 26 carries. Gomez was 16 of 35 passing for 272 yards and two TDs.
Driggers rushed for 121 yards and four scores in addition to his 13-of-19 performance through the air for 320 yards and a pair of TDs. Aleman made three grabs for 93 yards and a score to lead the Unicorns’ receiving corps.
On defense, the Cougars’ Caden Holt registered multiple tackles for loss, while Diego Flores recorded a sack for New Braunfels.
