OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss head softball coach Jamie Trachsel has announced the addition of Oklahoma transfer Brooke Vestal, adding the former high school All-American to the Rebel roster.
Spending the last three seasons as a part of the perennial powerhouse Sooner program, Vestal will have three years of eligibility remaining having redshirted in 2019 and receiving an extra year following the cancellation of the 2020 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.