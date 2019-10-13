TAYLOR — Canyon Lake rode home from Friday night’s business trip to Taylor with a 41-7 triumph and a 1-0 record in District 14-4A-I.
The Hawks (5-1 overall) erupted for 27 points in the second quarter after a scoreless first period against the Ducks (0-6, 0-1). Canyon Lake went into the half up 27-7 and tacked on two more touchdowns in the second half to seal the runaway victory.
The Hawks tallied three rushing scores to grab a 20-0 lead, as Ethan slater posted a 5-yard TD jaunt followed by a 75-yard sprint across the goal line from Nic Rivera. Ryan Rivali added a 19-yard score on the ground with 2:13 left until halftime to give Canyon Lake a 20-point edge.
Taylor responded with its lone score of the evening, but there was enough time left for the Hawks to strike on a 16-yard TD pass from Peyton McMullen to Kyle Yuill.
Canyon Lake later saw James Bates break loose for a 34-yard scoring run in the third quarter before Rivera punched in his second TD of the night from 4 yards away.
Rivera finished with a team-high 128 rushing yards on 11 carries, and Bates added 120 yards on 17 totes.
On defense, Patrick Almond snagged an interception.
The Hawks now turn their attention to Burnet for another 14-4A-I road game this coming Friday night.
