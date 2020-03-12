SAN MARCOS — The Unicorns rode past San Marcos and into the playoffs last Friday night on the road thanks in part to a hat trick from Dylan Navarijo.
The junior midfielder now leads the team with his 11 goals on the season. Teammate Christian Rodgers added a pair of tallies on Friday, while Cole Jecmenek recorded the other goal during New Braunfels’ 6-0 rout.
Assists were provided by Jorge Athayde, Zach Barker, Jecmenek, Rodgers and Chase Mercer.
Goalkeepers Torin Marrou and Nick Adams each had a hand in securing the shutout. Marrou played 50 minutes and made five stops, while Adams posted three saves during his 30 minutes in goal.
New Braunfels (10-6-3, 7-3-2) is still in second place in the District 26-6A standings and is set to travel to Schertz on Friday to take on league leader Clemens at 7:15 p.m.
Rangers blank Steele
CIBOLO — Smithson Valley took a big step toward sewing up a playoff berth within District 26-6A last Friday night in Cibolo after registering a 3-0 shutout in enemy territory.
The Rangers (10-5-4, 6-2-4) now need just a single point over their final two matches of the regular season to wrap up a postseason bid. Head coach Eric Nichols’ team can also advance if San Marcos fails to win either of its last two league contests.
Coincidentally, Smithson Valley hosts San Marcos this Friday night at 7:15 p.m.
In the victory against Steele, Ryan Harley, Devin Yocham and Hayden Mosely all supplied goals.
Dane Morris and Zarek Urrutia each posted assists, while goalkeeper Micah Jenkins kept a clean sheet after making 10 saves on the night.
Canyon wins 4-1
CONVERSE — The Cougars gained a sliver of separation from San Marcos this past Friday night after notching a 4-1 win against Judson and seeing the Rattlers fall to New Braunfels.
With two matches left in the regular season, head coach Rob Rush’s Cougars (12-4-4, 5-3-4) hold a three-point lead over San Marcos (7-4-4, 4-4-4) in the battle for fourth place in District 26-6A. Those two teams are set to meet on Friday, March 20 — the final day of league matches.
Canyon received goals from Chino Acosta, Peyton Foytik, Dominic Hockley and Luke Suarez in the triumph over Judson. Suarez also added two assists, while Owen Feagler and Christian Wedgwood each dished out one.
Meanwhile, keeper Jio Lopez tallied five saves during the contest for the Cougars, who are now slated to host Steele this Friday at 11:45 a.m.
