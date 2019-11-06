BUDA — The Lady Unicorns overwhelmed Westlake 3-0 Monday night at Hays CISD’s Johnson High School in a UIL Class 6A bi-district playoff match.
New Braunfels (30-18), which came in as District 26-6A’s No. 3 seed, looked like anything but underdogs against the Lady Chaps (34-15), who were the runners-up from 25-6A. The Lady Unicorns opened the contest with a 25-21 win and then pushed Westlake to the brink of defeat by adding a hard-fought 26-24 triumph in the second set.
Head coach Heather Sledge’s club then put the finishing touches on its sweep by collecting a 25-21 victory in the third and final game.
“It was a great win,” Sledge said. “Lots of energy and determination from the girls. I thought they really connected with each other.”
New Braunfels overcame every attempted rally by the Lady Chaps and was given a boost by Madison Glassco, who put down a team-best 11 kills.
Junior Rian Millership finished with six kills and provided the match-clinching point in the last set.
“There were times [Westlake] would get on a run, but we showed no sign of fear,” Sledge said. “Total team effort.”
Morgan Baese once again played a big role in the win, as she provided seven kills. Cypress Guenther added six kills, while Keriann Kallus delivered five kills.
Glassco chipped in 12 digs to compile a double-double, as did Lena Baumann, who supplied 15 assists and 17 digs. Ella Brunson tallied 14 assists and the trio of Millership, Guenther and Kallus each supplied 1 1/2 blocks to bolster the defensive effort.
Libero Edie Welch tied for the team lead in digs with 17 against Westlake.
The Lady Unicorns now advance to the area round of the postseason. New Braunfels will face either San Antonio Churchill or San Antonio Warren.
