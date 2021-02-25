SAN ANTONIO — Due to the unrelenting snowstorms that caused chaos last week, local softball teams didn’t have much preparation for the arrival of district competition.
In fact, Smithson Valley, Canyon and New Braunfels all began their respective 2021 campaigns with league openers this week.
The Lady Rangers (1-0) cruised past Wagner 13-1 in five innings Tuesday night during their 27-6A season debut. Pitcher Seneca Anthony tossed a no-hitter against the Lady Thunderbirds while allowing three walks and one earned run.
Wagner’s lone tally came in the bottom of the first on a walk, a groundout and two steals. From there, though, Anthony sat down 14 of the next 16 batters she faced to end the game.
Anthony was staked to a 2-0 lead when Cassie Blevins belted a two-run home run in the top of the first. Anthony later added a sac fly in the second inning, and Hannah Pair scored on an error to put the Rangers up 6-1.
Maddie MacDougal and Savannah Coonts posted back-to-back RBI base hits in the third to extend Smithson Valley’s lead to 9-1, and the Lady Rangers invoked the 10-run rule after tacking on five more runs in the top of the fifth.
MacDougal provided the exclamation point by crushing a two-run homer to center field to give Smithson Valley its 12-run margin of victory.
MacDougal went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a double, while Anthony was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Blevins also drove in two.
From the circle, Anthony went five full innings and struck out 11 while collecting the win.
Head coach Amanda Wolf-Schramm’s team will look to test its skills at the Lake Travis Tournament, which begins today and runs through Saturday.
Cougarettes open with win, loss
DRIPPING SPRINGS — Canyon began its District 26-5A schedule at 1-1 after splitting games on Monday and Tuesday.
The Cougarettes defeated Boerne Champion 9-4 Monday at home and then fell 6-5 in extra innings on the road versus Dripping Springs on Tuesday evening.
The Lady Tigers tallied the game-winning run on a one-out single to center field in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Canyon led 2-0 and 5-2 during Tuesday’s contest but was unable to slam the door shut on Dripping Springs’ comeback bid. The Lady Tigers collected 10 hits and handed pitcher Bella Mitchell a tough loss after she worked 8 1/3 frames and struck out six.
Against Dripping Springs, Hannah Crow went 2 for 4, while Andrea Gutierrez and Taylor Richter each drove in a pair of runs. Hanna Combs and Catherine Kuhn each posted doubles during the setback.
In Monday’s triumph over the Lady Chargers, Richter went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while cleanup hitter KK Cordero was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Harley Vestal collected a triple and was 2 for 4 from the leadoff spot with a pair of runs scored.
Mitchell earned the victory after working seven innings and holding Champion to two earned runs on four hits while fanning a dozen batters.
Canyon is now scheduled to take part in the Floresville Tournament this Thursday through Saturday.
Lady Rockets upend NB 11-5
The Lady Unicorns dropped their 2021 opener 11-5 to District 27-6A foe Judson Tuesday night at home.
New Braunfels fell into an 8-0 hole following the first two innings and couldn’t battle back against Lady Rockets pitchers Emily Ayala and Samara Sanchez.
Peyton Schmid, Bradi Hill, Grace Simons and Laci Silva all had two hits for the Lady Unicorns. Simons posted a double and drove in two, while Silva and Veronica Peitersen each notched one RBI for New Braunfels.
The Lady Unicorns’ Averi Cruz took the loss after tossing two innings and surrendering five earned runs on seven hits. Mackenzie Gaspard worked the final five frames and held Judson to three runs on five hits.
New Braunfels is set to get back to work today at the Southwest ISD Tournament, which continues through Saturday in San Antonio.
