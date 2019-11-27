BUDA — The New Braunfels boys basketball team has definitely earned its holiday break for Turkey Day.
The Unicorns (4-1) played consecutive overtime games in back-to-back days Monday and Tuesday, with head coach David Brawner’s team splitting those non-district contests.
New Braunfels prevailed 33-30 Monday afternoon at home against South San and then fell 63-55 to Hays on Tuesday while playing shorthanded.
In Monday’s home opener, the Unicorns remained patient as South San used stalling tactics to limit New Braunfels’ offensive possessions. The Unicorns trailed 13-12 at the half after being held to just two points in the second period, but Brawner’s squad tallied 14 points in the third quarter to grab a 26-19 advantage.
South San countered with several steals and tied the score at 30 apiece, but New Braunfels fought past the visitors in the extra session thanks to a driving lay-in from Grant Jacobs and a free throw by Zach Gomez-Villanueva.
The Unicorns played without Mason Pullen in the win over South San, while Eli Datesman provided 10 points despite being forced to leave with his own ailment in the final stanza. Jacobs added eight points and Jackson Reid tallied six.
Already short on rest, New Braunfels headed into Tuesday’s game without two starters but still managed to give the Rebels all they could handle.
The Unicorns rallied from a 13-6 deficit at the end of the first period and went into the final possession of regulation down 47-44. With time winding down, Jack Lewis grabbed an offensive rebound and whipped a pass out to Gomez-Villanueva, who sank a clutch 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded.
The shot forced an additional four-minute session, but New Braunfels was unable to outmuscle the Rebels despite 11 points from Reid, who finished with a game-high 20. Dylan Schmitt provided 10 points in the setback, while Lewis chipped in nine.
The duo of Gomez-Villanueva and Jacobs each finished with four points.
Hays saw four players tally double-figure scoring totals, including Luke Watson (17).
The Unicorns are set to return to action on Tuesday, Dec. 3 to host San Antonio Reagan at 7 p.m.
