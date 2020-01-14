AUSTIN — So much for early-season jitters.
The Canyon boys soccer team improved to 7-0 to begin the 2020 campaign on Saturday after completing a 2-0 shutout of Cedar Ridge at Leander ISD’s Grizzly Classic. The Cougars added a 6-0 rout of Leander Glenn on Friday and outscored their three opponents at the event by a combined mark of 11-0.
On Saturday, both of Canyon’s goals were netted by Isaac Hawkins, and each was set up by a pass from teammate Owen Feagler. Hawkins’ tallies came in the 54th and 79th minutes, respectively.
Keeper Jio Lopez made six total saves in the finale and has now had a hand in five shutouts already this year.
Lopez split time with Manny Marroquin during Friday’s win and added one save in his 60 minutes.
Luke Suarez added his second hat trick of the season against Glenn, with Hawkins and Frankie Guillen delivering the other two goals. Assists came from Peyton Foytik (two), Suarez, Chino Acosta and Dominic Hockley.
The Cougars will look to keep their win streak intact tonight when they host Alamo Heights at 7:15 p.m.
Rangers collect 3 wins at home tourney
SPRING BRANCH — Smithson Valley upped its overall record to 4-2 over the weekend thanks to three victories at its own Ranger Classic.
The Rangers defeated San Antonio Veterans Memorial (4-1), El Paso Pebble Hills (2-0) and Leander Rouse (1-0) during the event.
Danny McKeague scored two goals against Memorial, while Zarek Urrutia and Colton Adkins each scored once. Against Pebble Hills, Adkins and McKeague each found the back of the net.
Devin Yocham notched the game-winner versus Rouse in the finale, with Urrutia setting up the goal with his assist.
Smithson Valley is now scheduled to host San Antonio Lee on Friday, Jan. 21 at Ranger Stadium.
NB falls to Lehman, ties Dawson
SPRING BRANCH — The Unicorns went 1-1-1 at the Smithson Valley Ranger Classic this past weekend.
New Braunfels (2-3-1 overall) ended its stay with a 1-0 loss to Lehman Friday and a 1-1 draw against Pearland Dawson Saturday.
Goalkeeper Torin Marrou made three saves in the setback against the Lobos, while Nick Adams played all 80 minutes versus Dawson and made five stops.
Elliott Borrowman recorded the lone goal on Saturday and Christian Rodgers provided the assist.
Head coach Jimmy Bryant’s club is set to travel to Boerne this Friday for a 7 p.m. contest.
