FISCHER — Canyon Lake turned in yet another successful season in 2019 after collecting 23 total wins, including its sixth consecutive bi-district triumph.
The Lady Hawks finished third in a tough field in District 28-4A, and following the completion of the postseason, it was announced that seven players had earned on-court honors from the district.
The list of acclaim was headlined by Canyon Lake’s two 28-4A first team selections — seniors Cassidy Felps and Lainee Moses.
Felps, a setter, delivered a team-high 825 assists this season in addition to 376 digs and 73 aces — a new single-season program record. Moses, a libero, patrolled the back row for head coach Kimberly Clemons’ team and registered 485 digs to also set a new single-season mark.
The Lady Hawks placed an additional two performers — senior Caroline Kullberg and junior Kaylee Moore — on the 28-4A second team.
Kullberg, an outside hitter, was one of Canyon Lake’s top attackers during the 2019 campaign and tallied 267 kills. A back row specialist, Moore gave the defensive effort a boost all year and finished with 269 digs, as well as 59 aces.
Rounding out the honorees were a trio of honorable mention recipients — senior Kayla Wunderlich and sophomores Olivia Robinson and Megan Vorhis.
Wunderlich, an outside hitter, posted 163 kills on the season, while Robinson, also an outside hitter, delivered 153 total kills. Meanwhile, Vorhis, a right side hitter, led her team in kills with 278 during the 2019 campaign.
The Lady Hawks went 23-18 overall this past year.
