GEORGETOWN — The Cougars nearly pulled off an improbable comeback Friday night in Georgetown against the East View Patriots.
Alas, Canyon’s rally fell just short during a 41-35 setback at Georgetown ISD Stadium.
After trailing by as many as 27 points, the Cougars had the ball in Patriots territory with less than a minute to go and a chance to win the game. However, a pass was tipped and intercepted by East View to end the thrilling non-district contest.
There was contact on the play, but no pass interference flag was thrown by the referee.
East View built a commanding 41-14 lead late in the third quarter after Jackson Coulson tossed his third touchdown pass of the night — a 40-yard strike to wide receiver Charles Ross. Placekicker Jose Rodriguez’s point after attempt missed, but the Patriots still held a 27-point lead with just over 15 minutes remaining in the contest.
Junior running back Sayveon Jarrett injected some life into the Cougars’ sideline by busting loose for a 47-yard scoring run with 1:16 left in the third period. Cameron Welch split the uprights to make the score 41-21, but Canyon’s odds of a come-from-behind win still appeared bleak.
Quarterback Dallas Gomez continued to rally his troops early in the final stanza by directing another TD drive that was capped by his own 6-yard scoring toss to Michael Bassett. Then, with 2:56 left on the clock, Gomez ran in a 3-yard TD to help pull the Cougars within a single score at 41-35.
However, the Patriots escaped with a win in their homecoming contest to avenge a 46-44 defeat to Canyon in 2018.
The Cougars were hampered by four turnovers in the game — three interceptions and one lost fumble. Gomez finished 15 of 37 passing for 199 yards and three scores in addition to his three picks.
Jarrett ran for a game-high 128 yards and added a score on 11 carries, while Gomez rushed for 33 yards and a TD on nine attempts. Callon Farr made a serious impact by hauling in six passes for 117 yards and a pair of TDs, while teammate Jacob Garcia made six grabs for 64 yards.
Linebacker Jackson Duncan recorded a dozen tackles to lead the way for Canyon in that category. Joe Drastata added nine total stops, while the duo of Jack Loos and Wesley Crandell both made eight tackles.
The Cougars are set to return home this coming Friday to host Dripping Springs at 7:30 p.m. It will be Canyon’s last game prior to the beginning of District 26-6A competition.
