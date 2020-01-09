The Smithson Valley boys basketball team’s breakout season continued Tuesday night on the road as the Rangers recorded a 61-49 triumph over Canyon.
Head coach Ike Thornton’s team rebounded from a slow start that saw the Cougars seize a 13-9 lead after the opening stanza. Smithson Valley (13-7, 2-0) turned the tables with a 15-8 run in the second period and then outscored Canyon 37-28 in the final two quarters to remain tied atop the District 26-6A leaderboard.
The Cougars fell to 7-13 overall and 0-2 in 26-6A despite getting 18 points from Josh Malone and 10 from Sal Shepherd in the contest. Malone also pulled down 17 rebounds to tally a double-double, while Paul Wood contributed eight points.
The Rangers once again relied on Austin Kenwisher (18 points), Owen Woodard (16 points) and Devante Mount (16 points) in the win. The trio represents the top three scorers for Smithson Valley this season and have averaged a combined 47.9 points per game for the Rangers thus far.
Smithson Valley is now slated to host East Central Friday night at 7 p.m., while Canyon is scheduled to travel to Schertz to take on Clemens Friday at 7 p.m.
