FISCHER — Head coach Kim Clemons’ Lady Hawks have settled into a nice groove over the past month.
Canyon Lake, which hasn’t lost a match since Aug. 24, increased its winning streak to nine Tuesday night at home after dispatching District 28-4A opponent Llano in three quick sets.
The Lady Hawks (19-12, 2-0) won 25-7, 25-8, 25-8 and were paced by Caroline Kullberg’s six kills and Cassidy Felps’ 12 assists. Felps also added five digs, as did Lainee Moses.
Front row players Megan Vorhis and Addyson Andrews each recorded two blocks in the triumph.
Canyon Lake is now scheduled to host 28-4A rival Wimberley Friday night at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.