The Canyon girls basketball team rebounded from its first loss of the 2020-21 season to hand rival New Braunfels a 45-31 defeat Monday afternoon at NBHS.
The Cougarettes (4-1) jumped out to a commanding 17-2 edge following the first quarter and held off the Lady Unicorns’ comeback bid. New Braunfels trimmed its deficit to six points heading into the final stanza, but Canyon won the fourth quarter 14-6 to seal the triumph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.