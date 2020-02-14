CIBOLO — Chino Acosta’s goal in the 48th minute of Tuesday’s match lifted Canyon to a 2-1 win against Steele on the road in District 26-6A competition.
Acosta’s tally was the result of a pass from Luke Suarez and came just moments after the Knights had tied the game at 1-1. The Cougars (10-2-2, 3-1-2) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute thanks to Isaac Hawkins’ early goal.
Suarez also assisted on the first tally as well.
Keeper Jio Lopez finished the match with 10 saves for head coach Rob Rush’s team, which is now slated to host San Marcos tonight at 7:15 p.m. at Cougar Stadium.
Smithson Valley boys earn 1-1 draw
SAN MARCOS — The Rangers and Rattlers ended Tuesday night’s District 26-6A match in San Marcos deadlocked at 1-1.
Smithson Valley (6-4-3, 2-1-3) got its lone goal from Ryan Harley, who scored off a pass from teammate Brett Dildy. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Micah Jenkins recorded six saves in the contest.
Next up for the Rangers is a home match against New Braunfels tonight.
