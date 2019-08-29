SMITHSON VALLEY (0-0) AT MIDLAND LEE (0-0)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m. / Grande Communications Stadium, 801 N Loop 250 W, Midland
Last season
— Midland Lee won 24-23.
Player spotlight
— Smithson Valley senior QB Luke Gombert will make his first varsity start against the Rebels in enemy territory. Gombert has been a member of the varsity for several seasons and has patiently waited for his turn.
— Midland Lee WR Loic Fouonji stands 6-foot-4 and has drawn offers from at least 10 Division I schools. Last season, Fouonji was held to 22 yards on two catches by the Rangers, but he’ll likely be even more of a focal point of the Rebels’ offense in 2019.
Outlook
— Smithson Valley returns 16 total starters this season and looks to be extremely solid on defense. There has been some shuffling within the roster despite the number of letterwinners back, though. Darlington Frasch moves from RB to MLB, while Greg Eggleston goes from LB to RB. On the O-line, Devin Smith makes the move from C to T, while Taylor Brooks moves from G to C. Meanwhile, Chandler Cole will switch from WR to TE to take over for Austin Howell, who is the team’s new FB. Coach Larry Hill reports that the position changes “appear to have been good ones” after reviewing the tape of the Rangers’ two scrimmages against Mansfield Legacy and San Antonio O’Connor.
— The Rebels finished 9-3 last season and advanced to the area round of the playoffs before bowing out against Haltom (42-27). Midland Lee welcomes back 14 starters — six on offense and eight on defense. Mikey Serrano Jr. will take over at QB after playing mostly WR a year ago. Serrano Jr. threw for 416 yards and six touchdowns last year in a bi-district romp of El Paso Americas. The Rebels’ defense will be athletic and tends to swarm the football. Hill said Midland Lee’s defense is “very sound” and can “hit real well.” Senior DB Karl Taylor is one of the top returnees.
Coach Hill says:
— “Our players are very aware of what they’re up against this week, and all year long. If you’re going to have to play that caliber of competition to get where you want to go — if your schedule is loaded with those teams — you might as well start off with one of them. It doesn’t do you any good to get a false sense of security. [The kids] are excited. They like offseason, they like practice, but you really join football for the opportunity to play in big games like this.”
