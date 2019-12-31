2019 IN REVIEW
Counting down the top 10 area sports stories from an eventful 12 months
4. NB Christian football battles back to state
Few teams actually live up to their potential, but the 2019 Wildcats did just that after winning a district title in unbeaten fashion and pushing the No. 1-ranked team in the state to its absolute limit during the final game of the season.
New Braunfels Christian Academy enjoyed another stellar year under head coach Josh Wood and showcased more depth and balance than ever before. The offense proved it could run the ball in tight formations with Luke Bales, and the passing game was once again explosive on the outside.
NBCA’s defense also displayed its opportunistic nature by creating key takeaways and fourth-down stops all season long.
In the end, the Wildcats finished second following an all-out battle against Watauga Harvest Christian, but NBCA will be back — and hungrier than ever.
3. SV’s Wayne and Lisa Daigle step away from coaching
The Smithson Valley softball program will have a new look when it takes the field in 2020.
That’s because the coaching duo of Lisa and Wayne Daigle stepped aside following the 2019 season.
For 23 years, the duo was synonymous with Lady Ranger softball and helped guide the team to the highest of heights on several occasions. The husband-wife coaching duo helped Smithson Valley capture three state championships and made it to the state tournament an impressive seven times.
The Daigles also helped the Lady Ranger softball program dominate the area from 1998 to 2012. During that span, no other team in Smithson Valley’s district could finish higher than second. The Lady Rangers won 15 straight league titles to establish themselves as a perennial powerhouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.